Kazakh President met with governors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with the governors of the regions and mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities, the Akorda press service reports.

The Presidentcharged the governors to promptly tackle socioeconomic development issues inthe regions. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that regional authorities shouldtake responsibility for stability in the regions and towns. Besides, thePresident charged to get ready for harvesting ahead, take measures to preventand eliminate steppe and forest fires, ensure smooth functioning of housing andutilities facilities during the heating season.

In conclusion,Tokayev encharged the President’s Administration to monitor fulfilling of thetasks set.

After themeeting the Head of State received governors of the regions and mayors of thecities of republican significance.