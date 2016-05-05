Kazakh President met with head of Polish Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Chairman of the Senate of Poland Stanislaw Karchevsky.

During the meeting the sides have discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland in economic and investment spheres as well as the prospects of inter-parliamentary partnership.

Head of State noted that Poland is one of the developed countries of Europe.

Kazakhstan's President also recalled that in September last year he held talks with the Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda on the sidelines of 70th session of the UN General Assembly. During the meeting President of Poland invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit his country.

In turn, Karchevsky thanked Nazarbayev for his contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.