Kazakh President mourns passing of renowned wrestling coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family of Vadim Psayov, renowned Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestling coach, the Akorda press service reports.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed his condolences on the occasion of Vadim Psaryov's passing.



"Throughout his half a century sports career Vadim Aleksandrovich raised a whole generation of renowned champions and winners of the Olympic Games, including Valery Rezantsev, Zhakssylyk Ushkempirov, Anatoly Nazarenko and Vladimir Bakulin. In 2014, his name was inscribed into the FILA International Wrestling Hall of Fame as a signed of recognition of his contribution to the development of Greco-Roman wrestling worldwide," the telegram reads.



In conclusion, the Kazakh President stressed that the people of Kazakhstan will always remember Vadim Psaryov.