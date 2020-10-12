Kazakh President names ambassadors to Kuwait, Cyprus and Moldova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has named new ambassadors who will lead Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in the State of Kuwait, Moldova, and the Republic of Cyprus, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

According to the presidential decrees, Azamat Rakhmankyluly will further serve as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the State of Kuwait.

Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev was given concurrent appointment to Moldova.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Israel Satybaldy Burshakov will from now on serve with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Cyprus.