ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has made a number of appointments at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on Friday, the president's press service reports.

Mukhtar Tleuberdi was appointed the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Akylbek Kamaldinov, Galymzhan Koishybayev and Roman Vassilenko were named deputy ministers of Foreign Affairs.