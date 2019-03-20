  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President, National Bank Chairman have talks

    20:33, 20 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, the Akorda press service reports.

    Dossayev reported on the current situation at the country's momentary and financial market and gold and foreign currency reserves, further measures for realization of monetary policy aimed at maintaining low inflation and preventing speculations in tenge exchange rate trading.

    Tokayev charged the National Bank Chairman to ensure exchange situation stability, stability in the banking sector and other segments of the financial market.

    Tags:
    National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!