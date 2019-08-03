Kazakh President offers condolences to bereaved family of Arys boy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the family of the boy from the town of Arys on the occasion of his demise, President’s Twitter account reads.

«Unfortunately,the boy from Arys, who sustained severe injuries as a result of the trafficaccident has passed away at the children’s hospital in the capital of Kazakhstan.Let me express my deep condolences to his family,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayevtweeted.

As earlier reported,the car accident left 8-year-old Ayan Sharipbayev critically ill. The boy wastransported to the capital of Kazakhstan. Unfortunately,the boy’s condition didn’t improve.