Kazakh President OKs protocol on CSTO member states cooperation to combat criminal activities in the field of information
18:52, 28 March 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State has ratified the Protocol on cooperation of the CSTO member states to combat criminal activities in the information sphere, Akorda reported Monday.
The text of the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on cooperation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's member states to combat criminal activities in the information sphere" is published in the press.