    Kazakh President OKs suppl protocol to Caspian seabed delineation agreement with Russia

    19:00, 25 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Ratification of the Supplementary Protocol to the Protocol to the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on the Delineation of the Seabed of the Northern Part of the Caspian Sea for the Purpose of the Exercise of the Sovereign Rights to the Use of Subsurface Resources dated July 6, 1998," the press service of Akorda informs.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

