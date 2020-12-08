Kazakh President on corporate volunteering development in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about the development of corporate volunteering, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While delivering his speech at the closing ceremony of the Year of Volunteer, the Kazakh Head of State noted that the introduction of several hours of corporate volunteering should be an ongoing practice not a one-off campaign. Calling for its continuation, the President expressed the need for a compulsory reward system for workers engaged in volunteering on a systemic basis.

The Kazakh President also urged to build capacity of social partnership in implementing volunteer and charitable work given the high involvement of public organizations in the life of the society and governance of the State. Thus, major systemic organizations could apply for accreditation to the relevant government bodies, accessing State programs and national projects.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to work on the implementation of a register of charitable organizations and making donations vie online-banking to ensure transparency in charities.