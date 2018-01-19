Kazakh President on how Kazakhstan can benefit from Silk Road

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev touched upon the development of Kazakhstan's transit and transport potential within the framework of "One Belt, One Road" initiative during a press conference with Kazakhstan and foreign journalists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I informed President Trump that Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China, at a university in Astana announced the Silk Road Economic Belt Initiative. $600 billion has been allocated to this end, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank channels $100 billion. 67 states including Kazakhstan are participating in the project. We have built six roads, including two railways and four motor roads through Kazakhstan from China to all corners of the Earth: to Russia and Europe, the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf, and up to the Pacific Ocean," the Head of State said answering journalists' questions.

The President expressed hope that about two million container shipments from the East China port of Lianyungang will go through Kazakhstan.

"We will get about $5 billion out of it, i.e. we will return the money we have invested in the infrastructure development," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.