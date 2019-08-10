  • kz
    Kazakh President pardons 2 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

    13:45, 10 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the pardon of two prisoners Yaroslav Golyshkin and Yerlan Baltabai on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    Editor-in-Chiefof Pavlodar-based newspaper Versiya Yaroslav Golyshkin and leader of tradeunion movement Dostoiniy trud (Decent work) based in Shymkent Yerlan Baltabai weregranted an early release on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

    Golyshkin facedup to eight years in prison for extortion, whereas Baltabai was supposed tospend seven year behind bars for embezzlement.

    Religion President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
