Kazakh President partaking in meeting of Council of CIS Heads of State in Sochi

SOCHI. KAZINFORM In Sochi, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is taking part in a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After the greeting ceremony, the CIS Heads of State will hold a meeting in a narrow and extended format.

The summit agenda includes further deepening of mutually beneficial partnership within the CIS and adaptation to the modern reality.

The heads of the CIS states will adopt the Statement to support the institution of the family and traditional family values.

It is expected that the CIS Heads of State will make a decision on further implementation of "The Commonwealth Cultural Capitals" interstate program in a number of cities such as Goris (Armenia), Brest (Belarus), and Shymkent (Kazakhstan), and will determine the themes of the CIS cities for the coming period.

The Heads of State will also discuss the issues of strengthening the cooperation in security, defense, anti-corruption, exploration and peaceful uses of outer space, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and will consider the issue of the CIS presidency in 2018.

The heads of state are also expected to sign a number of decisions aimed at delineation of powers between the supreme bodies of the CIS. After adopting these documents, the Council of the CIS Heads of State will be able to focus on the major issues of the Commonwealth development strategy by delegating the respective powers to the Councils of Heads of Government, Foreign Ministers, Defense Ministers, Border Troops Commanders, and the Economic Council.

It is noteworthy that President Nazarbayev announced a number of initiatives aimed at transforming the CIS during the CIS Summit in Burabai in 2015. At the next meeting of the heads of CIS countries, held in Bishkek in September 2016, the decision was made for adapting the integration association to the present-day realia.