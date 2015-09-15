Kazakh President participates in CSTO Collective Security Council&#39;s session

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM A session of the CSTO Collective Security Council has started today in Dushanbe. Heads of six member-countries- Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Belarus and Russia - are taking part in it.

The session agenda includes more than 10 issues. The most important of them is cooperation in security issues and effective response to military-political challenges. The presidents will also discuss the current activity of the CSTO, its priority areas of work during Armenia's chairmanship, the organization's budget and many other topical issues. The Treaty on collective security was signed in 1992. The Collective Security Treaty Organization was established in 2002 and unites today Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan (Uzbekistan's membership in the CSTO was suspended in December 2012). The goal of the CSTO is to strengthen peace, international and regional security and stability, protect freedom, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the member-countries.