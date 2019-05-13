Kazakh President pays visit to Uralsk Transformer Plant

URALSK. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has visited today the Uralsk Transformer Plant that was launched in the furtherance of the National Program of Industrial and Innovative Development. The plant's output is 10,000 transformers per annum, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The plant, which employs 200 people, closely cooperates with the local educational institutions with regard to the dual education system.



There, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was provided with information about the operation of the region's enterprises producing furniture, food, as well as construction and light-industry companies.





"It is necessary to continue work on the diversification of the economy, involving entrepreneurs in the Economy of Simple Things program. Presently, the Government is actively working along this avenue. The regional administration should ramp up production within the framework of this program," the Head of State underlined.

