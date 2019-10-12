  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President planting trees in Botanical Garden

    13:05, 12 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Press Secretary of Kazakhstan President Berik Uali has published a video of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s participation in a republican volunteer clean-up.

    As Kazinform previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a clean-up event in the capital's Botanical Garden.

    According to the press service of Akorda, Prime Minister Askar Mamin, members of the Government, Akim of the city of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov, athletes, students and schoolchildren have also attended the event.

    Tags:
    Environment Culture President of Kazakhstan Ecology President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!