Kazakh President, PM debate social policy issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the Akorda press service reports.

The PM reported on the Government measures aimed at resolving pressing social issues and fulfillment of the tasks set. The Kazakh President charged the Prime Minister to elaborate a package of measures to reform the Government's social policy.



"The policy should be efficient at raising living standards, so it should provide adjusted targeted assistance," Tokayev said.



Following the talks the President gave certain tasks.