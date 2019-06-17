  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President, PM debate social policy issues

    21:42, 17 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the Akorda press service reports.

    The PM reported on the Government measures aimed at resolving pressing social issues and fulfillment of the tasks set. The Kazakh President charged the Prime Minister to elaborate a package of measures to reform the Government's social policy.

    "The policy should be efficient at raising living standards, so it should provide adjusted targeted assistance," Tokayev said.

    Following the talks the President gave certain tasks.

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!