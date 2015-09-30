Kazakh President proposes ‘strategic’ 30-year plan to promote fairness and human development – UN

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to New York for the 70th Jubilee Session of the United Nations General Assembly was widely covered by both Kazakhstani and foreign mass media.

Kazinform Agency offers its readers abstracts from some articles featuring the Kazakh Leader's trip to the U.S. and his speech at the UN GA's session.

Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency posted an article covering the outcomes of Kazakhstan President's meeting with the leaders of large U.S. companies in New York. The title of the article is "Kazakh president, US businessmen talk mutually beneficial co-op." Guggenheim Partners LLC, JP Morgan, Pfizer, Blackstone, Cisco Systems and others were among the meeting participants. "Nazarbayev drew the meeting participants' attention to the fact that today the US companies are represented in almost all sectors of Kazakhstan's economy, and urged the US side to assist the development of cooperation on a mutually beneficial ground. The forthcoming EXPO 2017 and the creation of an international financial center in Astana as part of it was on agenda of the meeting too. President Nazarbayev said he is confident that the US companies will actively participate in these projects. The businessmen who also addressed the meeting, praised Kazakhstan's efforts to increase its investment attractiveness and strengthen the legal, institutional and infrastructural bases for its further development," the article reads. "Kazakhstan Calls For A World Free Of Nuclear Weapons By 2045" is the title of the article posted on the website of RFE with reference to The Associated Press and Interfax. As per the article, Kazakh President said that in the 21st century the world without nuclear weapons must be the main goal for humankind. The country closed its nuclear testing site in Semipalatinsk and renounced its nuclear arsenal, the fourth-largest one in the world, Nazarbayev said addressing the participants of the UN GA session on September 28. He called the international community "to find a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and establish a global network to counter terrorism and extremism," the article reads.

The United Nations News Centre also offers an abstract from the Kazakh President's speech on September 28 in the article on "At UN, Kazakh President proposes ‘strategic' 30-year plan to promote fairness and human development." "Stressing that there is no alternative to the United Nations as a universal organization, President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan today looked ahead 30 years to its 100th birthday in 2045 to propose far-reaching reforms, from creating a supranational currency to moving its Headquarters from New York to Asia. The President proposed to adopt a 2045 ‘Global Strategic Initiative Plan' of the UN. He outlined a five-point programme, including the transformation of the UN Economic and Social Council into the Global Development Council, consisting of member states elected by the General Assembly, heads of all UN specialized agencies, with the task of becoming a global economic regulator to promote world-wide growth. "The UN Member States need to combine their efforts to create a new supranational currency, which should be relevant to the targets and tasks of global sustainable development and prosperity," he added. Other planks in the programme include total nuclear disarmament worldwide, the imposition of international sanctions as the exclusive prerogative of the Security Council, and the establishment under UN auspices of a unified global network to counter international terrorism and extremism. As the final issue, Nazarbayev proposed opening in Astana, the Kazakh capital, an International Centre for the development of green technologies and investment projects under UN auspices. As to the location of UN Headquarters, he said: "The powerful rise of Asia's developing economies has defined a new reality in global processes. In order to use this historic change and opportunity to give a new boost to relations between states, I propose considering the transfer of the UN headquarters to Asia," he said," the article reads. "Kazakhstan sees no alternative to United Nations as universal body" is the title of the article posted on ShanghaiDaily website citing China's Xinhua News Agency. The article covers the Kazakh President's speech at the UN GA General Debates. Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the UN had turned into a universal platform for everyday dialogue, which is tough yet needed by all for the same of security and development. "Kazakhstan supports all initiatives aimed at restoring trust in international relations and strengthening peace and security based on international law. Under the UN Charter, the 15-nation Security Council has the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security," the President noted, ShanghaiDaily says.

Silk Road Reporters provided an abstract of an interview of Kazakh Foreign Affairs Minister Erlan Idrissov with AP, in which he called the major players of the international community to unite in struggle against the Islamic State controlling today the third of Syria and spreading to Afghanistan, North Africa and the Sinai. The Foreign Minister noted it was ‘unimaginable' that the U.S., China, Russia and Europe turned out to be unable to "overcome a relatively small group." He told that Kazakhstan had 100 per cent immunity from fundamentalism and extremism. According to him, it was a "culture shock" to learn that about 200 Kazakhstani residents had joined the conflict in Syria. Idrissov ruled out the possibility of Russia's invasion of Kazakhstan, the homeland for a considerable number of Russian nationals.