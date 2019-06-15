  • kz
    Kazakh President proposes to set up special fund to finance projects

    15:00, 15 June 2019
    Photo: None
    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has suggested setting up a special fund to finance projects, programs and other activities within the framework of the CICA, Kazinform reports.

    "Such a new mechanism is called to become an additional impetus to the CICA activities," the Head of State added.

    He also stressed that investments into human capital may boost economic welfare of all CICA member states.

