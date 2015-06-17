Kazakh President, Qatar&#39;s FM discuss bilateral cooperation in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mr. Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, in the Akorda presidential residence today, the president's press service reports.

At the meeting in Astana, the sides discussed the problems of commercial and economic, investment and transport cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar. President Nazarbayev commended the high level of relations between the two nations. "I'm confident that your visit will bring our cooperation to a higher level. Qatar has greatly contributed to the construction of our capital Astana, especially the Nur Astana mosque," Nursultan Nazarbayev said. The Kazakh leader also thanked the Qatari side for its assistance in terms of planned construction of a rehabilitation center for victims of nuclear tests in Semey. The N. Nazarbayev Fund of Culture, Education and Social Programs joined forces with the Qatar Development Fund to implement this project. Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, in turn, conveyed the greetings of the Emir of the State of Qatar to President Nazarbayev and expressed hope for further strengthening of bilateral partnership.