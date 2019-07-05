Kazakh President raises nation’s main flag

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, raised the main flag of the country in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The National Flag of Kazakhstan located in the very heart of the capital is 30 m long and 15 m wide. It rises above the city at an altitude of 111 meters, which makes it visible from anywhere in the city. The flag weighs 100 kg.



In line with the tradition established in the years since Kazakhstan gained independence, the raising of the National Flag of the country took place at the Atameken Ethno-Memorial Complex.