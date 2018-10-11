Kazakh President received AIFC Governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Kairat Kelimbetov, the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the development of the Astana International Financial Centre, results of realization of agreements achieved during the official visits of Nursultan Nazarbayev paid to the U.S. and China this year.



As Kelimbetov stressed, the Astana International Financial Centre has proved itself effective in the international arena since it was lauched.

According to the international rating agencies, the Astana International Financial Centre ranks currently 61st among 100 world's financial centers and 2nd in Eastern Europe and Central Asian region.



Following the results of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of tasks.