Kazakh President received Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister
14:53, 22 May 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister Beibut Atamkulov, Akorda press service said.
The latter reported on the results of a set of organizational measures and preparations for the V International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment "KADEX-2018".
According to him, official delegations from 48 countries will visit the exhibition.
Following the results of the meeting the President has encharged the Minister with tasks.