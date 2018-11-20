Kazakh President received National Bank Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev, Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on the 25th anniversary of the national currency, tenge.



"We have overcome the challenging road. Introduction of tenge laid the foundation for the country's financial independence. Today we embark on the new stage of development," the Kazakh Leader said.



Akishev reported on the current situation at the monetary and financial market and key figures of the country's economic development.



According to him, October this year inflation rates hit 5.3%, the lowest possible level for the past three years. "Since the beginning of the year the accumulated inflation has reached 3.7%. Our forecast for 2018 ranges between 5-7%," he added.



Akishev also reported on the primary factors able to affect the current inflation rate, national currency exchange rates. He also briefed on the country's international reserves. As of close of October the country's gold and foreign currency reserves reached USD 29 bln, assets of the national funds in foreign currency made about USD 57 bln.



Following the results of the meeting the Head of State encharged Akishev with certain tasks.