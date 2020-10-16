Kazakh President receives Accounts Committee head

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget of Kazakhstan Natalya Godunova, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the preliminary results of the audit of expenditure anti-crisis means aimed at backing the agro-industrial complex and fulfilment of the Employment roadmap 2020-2021 program. She stressed that the resources allocated to shore up the country’s economic and pandemic response are under strict control of the committee. The final results of the auditing will be submitted to the Head of State December this year. Besides, Godunova reported on the results of estimation of the draft 2021-2023 Republican Budget.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave Nataliya Godunova some tasks.