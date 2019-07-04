Kazakh President receives Baker Hughes CEO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Lorenzo Simonelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Baker Hughes, a GE company, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the implementation of joint investment projects in various economic sectors, including engineering and energy industry. The President thanked Lorenzo Simonelli for the involvement in the Foreign Investors' Council and highlighted the positive activities of his company in Kazakhstan.

"We have a vast experience of successful interaction in various fields. I think our fruitful cooperation will continue," said the President of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Lorenzo Simonelli emphasized that the company is actively working on the localization and implementation of new projects.

"It is a great pleasure for me to come back again to Kazakhstan, which has already become my second home. We are opening up new fields of our activities. I think Kazakhstan is a clear example of the successful use of the potential of our companies for the development of the entire country's infrastructure," the businessman pointed out.

The sides discussed the prospects for further cooperation.