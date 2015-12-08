Kazakh President receives congratulatory letters on the occasion of the Day of the First President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received a number of congratulatory letters and telegrams on the occasion of the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to the press service of Akorda.

People from all regions of the country wished the President good health, success and well-being stressing the great role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in ensuring dynamic development of the country and strengthening its prestige in the international arena. Kazakh President expressed gratitude to all citizens of Kazakhstan for their warm congratulations and wishes.