Kazakh President receives Culture Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova, the Akorda press service reports.

The Minister reported on the progress of fulfillment of the tasks set earlier, in particular, social improvement of workers of culture and sport, development of domestic tourism. Besides, she briefed on the Ministry’s work in the sphere of archiving and language policy.

The President charged to continue the work started efficiently realizing the tasks set.