Kazakh President receives Dinzukhra Tlendiyeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Dinzukhra Tlendiyeva, head of the State Academic Folklore and Ethnographic Orchestra ‘Otyrar Sazy', Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State noted the importance of ongoing support to the development of culture and arts in the context of the Rukhani Janghyru Program's implementation.



Nursultan Nazarbayev praised the orchestra's role in realization of the tasks outlined in the program.



The Kazakh leader also expressed gratitude to Ms Tlendiyeva for continuing her father's work. [Ed.: Dinzukhra Tlendiyeva happens to be the daughter of the great Kazakh composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev].



Dinzukhra Tlendiyeva, in turn, thanked the President of Kazakhstan for paying a lot of attention to the development of the sphere of culture and arts in Kazakhstan and said she welcomes all initiatives in that respect.