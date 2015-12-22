Kazakh President receives greeting correspondence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received extensive correspondence from foreign heads of state

and government, heads of international organizations, as well as citizens, labor collectives, intellectuals, students from all regions of our country, reported the press service of Akorda. Kazakhstan attained independence back in 1991. Since early 1990s due to wise and far-sighted policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Republic of Kazakhstan has earned a remarkable standing in the world and built up a reputation for playing host to such global events as the OSCE Summit in 2010 and annual Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Kazakhstan promotes the non-proliferation movement. The country abandoned the fourth largest nuclear arsenal and shut down the Semipalatisk nuclear test site.

The young Kazakh capital, Astana, won the right to host the international specialized exhibiton "EXPO-2017" in Paris where 103 BIE member states supported its bid.