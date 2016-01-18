  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President receives head of Constitutional Council

    18:03, 18 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held consultations with the Chairman of the Constitutional Council Igor Rogov, the press service of Akorda reported.

    The meeting discussed the issue of holding early parliamentary elections.
    Nursultan Nazarbayev reported on consultations held with the chair persons of both chambers of the Parliament and the Prime Minister.
    In turn, I.Rogov stressed that in accordance with paragraph 1 of Article 63 of the Constitution, Parliament shall be dissolved by President of Kazakhstan after consultation with the chairmen of the chambers of Parliament and Prime Minister. In addition, the Chairman of the Constitutional Council pointed out that special elections shall be held within two months from the date of early termination of powers of Parliament or Majilis.
    Igor Rogov emphasizes that the early elections to the Majilis in conjunction with the upcoming elections to maslikhats of all levels is fully consistent with the Constitution.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Majilis Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Government Majilis elections 2016 President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!