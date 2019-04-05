Kazakh President receives head of Roscosmos

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received the Director General of the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities, Dmitry Rogozin, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State underlined the importance of Kazakhstan-Russia space cooperation, including on the matters of the operation of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

"My visit to the Russian Federation ended just yesterday. I consider it to be very successful. With President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, [I] held meaningful negotiations including on the subject you are in charge of. The respective projects are under consideration by both sides," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



In turn, the head of the Roscosmos State Corporation informed the President of Kazakhstan about the successful launch of the unmanned Progress MS-11 cargo spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station.



"We set a world record yesterday. Previously, a ferry ship (or crew) used to reach the ISS in a multi-orbit trajectory for two days. Yesterday the ship made two orbits around the Earth, the rendezvous and docking with the station occurred within 3 hours and 21 minutes. It takes about three hours to fly from Moscow to Baikonur, and from Baikonur to the ISS - it is now also around 3 hours. We are currently facing the task to work out even a shorter trajectory," Dmitry Rogozin noted.



Besides, the sides discussed the key prospects for space cooperation, as well as the implementation of the joint Kazakh-Russian project of the Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex.