Kazakh President receives head of Roscosmos
The Head of State underlined the importance of Kazakhstan-Russia space cooperation, including on the matters of the operation of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
"My visit to the Russian Federation ended just yesterday. I consider it to be very successful. With President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, [I] held meaningful negotiations including on the subject you are in charge of. The respective projects are under consideration by both sides," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In turn, the head of the Roscosmos State Corporation informed the President of Kazakhstan about the successful launch of the unmanned Progress MS-11 cargo spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station.
"We set a world record yesterday. Previously, a ferry ship (or crew) used to reach the ISS in a multi-orbit trajectory for two days. Yesterday the ship made two orbits around the Earth, the rendezvous and docking with the station occurred within 3 hours and 21 minutes. It takes about three hours to fly from Moscow to Baikonur, and from Baikonur to the ISS - it is now also around 3 hours. We are currently facing the task to work out even a shorter trajectory," Dmitry Rogozin noted.
Besides, the sides discussed the key prospects for space cooperation, as well as the implementation of the joint Kazakh-Russian project of the Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex.