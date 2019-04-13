Kazakh President receives Justice Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Justice Minister Marat Beketayev, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service and President's Twitter account.

The latter reported on the results of the Ministry's work and the plan of the law-drafting activities of the Kazakh Government for 2019. President Tokayev drew attention to the importance of good implementation of the tasks set before the Ministry, improving the country's legislative system, and competent execution of the law-drafting activities plan.



Following the meeting, the President gave certain tasks.