Kazakh President receives Kazatomprom CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev had a meeting today with Chairman of the Management Board of National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The President underlined that Kazatomprom is one of the largest national companies in Kazakhstan and holds leading positions in the world nuclear industry.

The CEO of NAC Kazatomprom reported to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the company's main results and prospects.

"We have carefully analyzed the current situation in the world nuclear industry and adopted a new development strategy. During 2017 and 8 months of this year, the company has attained all of its output and financial targets. It is expected that this year the dividend payout will more than double as compared to the previous year," Pirmatov said.

According to the head of Kazatomprom, this year, the uranium sales will exceed the average figures reached over the past three years. Thus, the company will become the largest player in the world market, not only in terms of production but also in sales.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.