Kazakh President receives Majilis Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin, the Akorda press service reports.

Nigmatullin reported on the law-making results and plans and preparations for holding the IV session of the speakers of the Eurasian Parliaments, set to be held on September 23-24 in Nur-Sultan.



Tokayev stressed the need of high-quality legislative support of the reforms taking place in the country and timely adoption of draft laws. Following the talks the Head of State charged the Majilis Speaker with specific tasks.