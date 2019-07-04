Kazakh President receives member of Polymetal board of directors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received member of the board of directors of Polymetal Management Company Igor Finogenov, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the company's big projects realized in Kazakhstan and Russia.



The Head of State congratulated Polymetal on its IPO on the AIFC stock exchange and noted the company's results achieved in Kazakhstan. As stated there, it is the first foreign resident on the AIF stock exchange.



The company successfully completed construction of Kyzyl project on the Bakyrchik field in East Kazakhstan region. It also realizes projects on the gold field in Kostanay region.



In his turn, Finogenov underlined that the AIFC stock exchange offers wide opportunities to investors to implement promising projects in Kazakhstan. He also added that the company is interested in investing to geological exploration.



Following the talks the parties expressed confidence in further strengthening of cooperation.