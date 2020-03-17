Kazakh President receives National Council member

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received political analyst, member of the National Council Rassul Zhumaly, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides debated issues concerning the mass media development, raising the quality of Kazakhstan’s content, state language development, socio-political and awareness-building efforts. Zhumaly supported the initiatives of the National Public Confidence Council and suggested a set of proposals to improve the work and youth policy issues.