Kazakh President receives PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, according to the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the preparation for developing a National Plan for the implementation of the tasks set in the recent State of the Nation Address.

The Head of State stressed that the country is entering a new stage of political, social and economic reforms. In his words, the implementation of the given promises will demand serious and concerted efforts. He emphasized that this task will require the formation of new laws and other legal acts.

President Tokayev believes that timely and high-quality implementation of the Address will provide an increase in the citizens’ standards of living and structural modernization of the economy. «The tasks set in the State of the Nation Address should be performed on time. It is encouraging that the Government has already begun work regarding the National Plan's development. The heads of all ministries, departments and akimats (administrations) will bear personal responsibility for the effective and timely implementation of reforms», concluded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.