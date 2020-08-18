Kazakh President receives Prime Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin who reported on the country’s socioeconomic development issues, the Akorda press service reports.

The PM reported on execution of the President’s tasks on public employment, business support, harvest campaign, and preparations for the new academic year. The meeting also focused on stabilization of the epidemiological situation and phased easing of quarantine regulations.

Following the meeting the Head of State charged the Government with certain tasks.