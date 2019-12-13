  • kz
    Kazakh President receives Roza Rymbayeva

    13:39, 13 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbayeva, the Akorda press service reports.

    The sides debated the development of culture in Kazakhstan.

    Roza Rymbayeva told the President about her intent to organize solo concerts all over Kazakhstan on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of her career on the stage. She also shared her plans to found a cultural centre to support talented young musicians.

