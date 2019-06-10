Kazakh President receives Russian Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, the Akorda press service reports.

Borordavkin thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for an opportunity to meet and extended congratulations of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the victory in the presidential election.



During the meeting the parties debated issues of further deepening of Kazakhstan-Russia allied relations and cooperation of two countries within the framework of international organizations.