NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund CEO Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the Akorda press service reports.

Yessimov reported on the realization of the tasks set in the State-of-the-Nation Address, including the reduction in the number of the quasi-public sector companies. Yessimov also briefed on preparations for the privatization of the national companies.