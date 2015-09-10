Kazakh President receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ramil Hasanov in Astana today, the Akorda's press service informs.

At the meeting, Secretary General Hasanov informed the Kazakh President of current activity of the organization and its readiness for the upcoming 5th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States in Astana. President Nazarbayev stressed the importance of the summit for strengthening of interaction between the member states of the Turkic Council. The Head of State also said that unity and all-round support from the Turkic Speaking States will help the Turkic Council implement the ongoing projects. Ramil Hasanov, in turn, congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and people of Kazakhstan on the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, noting that this is a historic milestone for the entire Turkic world.