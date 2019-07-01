Kazakh President, rector of University of Arts had talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva, the Akorda press service reports.

Mussakhodzhayeva reported on the current state of Kazakh arts, basic trends in contemporary professional music education and employment prospects for the graduates of the universities of arts. The President stressed the need to enhance human resources, update material and technical base of education facilities, equip them with up-to-date systems and instruments.



Following the talks the Head of State gave specific tasks to the Government and the relevant Ministry.