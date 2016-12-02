Kazakh President, Russian Vice PM discuss joint project Baiterek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Rogozin discussed further development of the Baikonur cosmodrome at the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence today.

According to the Akorda's press service, Nazarbayev and Rogozin also touched upon the issues of defense and armament.



"We've already discussed the creation of joint ventures in the sphere of defense industry. We've established a ministry [Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry] to this end," President Nazarbayev said at the meeting.



The Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, in turn, informed the Kazakh side in detail of technical aspects of the future joint project "Baiterek"



"This project is aimed at creation of a brand new rocket and space equipment and modernization of launching pad. The town of Baikonur and the launching site itself are expected to greatly benefit from the project," Rogozin stressed.



President Nazarbayev also commended positive dynamics of Kazakhstan-Russia bilateral relations in other sectors of economy.