Kazakh President's Address is a compass of country's development, Yao Peisheng

BEIJING. KAZINFORM "State-of-the-Nation Address of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is a compass for Kazakhstan's development," Yao Peisheng, research worker of China's fund of international research, ex-ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine, said in an interview with Kazinform News Agency.

"Every Address of the President is a sort of a compass for it embraces all the aspects of the country's socioeconomic and foreign policies. Some aspects of the 2018 Address drew my attention. First of all, the President highly appreciated importance of strategic cooperation of Kazakhstan and China, including cooperation within Road and Belt. Nursultan Nazarbayev was the first in the international arena to support the Road and Belt Initiative and to propose the Nurly Zhol program," he added.



"Secondly, it focuses on environmental protection issue. Ecological problems concern the future of human existence. The third is that the next year is the Year of Youth," Yao Peisheng went on.



"For the past 30 years Kazakhstan has achieved great results in its development but in order to achieve 2050 goals it is crucial to rely upon today's youth. That's why Preisdent Nazarbayev pasy special attention to youth support, he resumed.