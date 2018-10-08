Kazakh President's Address translated into English and Arabic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "As of today the State of the Nation Address of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been already translated into English and Arabic. It is being also translated into other languages of the world," the Kazakh MFA's official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

According to him, the Address is disseminated abroad among political, business and expert communities.



The international community positively assesses the State of the Nation Address of the Kazakh Leader. He also added that the Ministry would cooperate and render necessary support to departments and regions to have the tasks set in the Address realized.

As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev delivered the State of the Nation Address on October 5 in the Akorda presidential residence.