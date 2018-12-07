Kazakh President's Article presented in Norway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Oslo held the National Fay of Kazakhstan in Norway. Representatives of state agencies, political parties, business circles, NGOs and mass media, diplomatic corps and Kazakh Diaspora took part in the event, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh diplomat presented the works of the Yelbasy, in particular, Kazakhstan's Way book released in the Norwegian language, Leadership Prospects, Peacemaker devoted to Astana's contribution to the intra-Syrian peace process.





Those attending took part in realization of the President's ATOM Initiative signing the petition aimed at prohibiting nuclear tests.







They also told about the main initiatives of the Head of State outlined in the Stat-of-the-Nation Address and recent Article Seven Facets of the Great Steppe.





Those gathered got familiarized also with the country's tourism potential , in particular, the opportunities of Kazakhstan's tourism hub, Kazakh Tourism and Norway's Vitus company that plans to arrange tours to the country of the great steppe in 2019.



A presentation of the San men Sakhna (Fashion and Scene) international festival was held as part of realization of the basic postulate of the President's Article. The works of Kazakhstan's designers stirred great interest and admiration.