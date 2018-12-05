Kazakh President's Article to give impetus to Turkic world history research, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Turkey hosted a meeting with Kazakhstani candidates for master's degree, PhD students and international students studying in Turkey in order to promulgate the Kazakh President's Article Seven Facets of the Great Steppe.

According to Ambassador Abzal Saparbekuly, the President's Article is aimed at promoting the national conventional wisdom not only of the Kazakhs, but also is expected to give an impetus to studying the history of the entire Turkic world. He also drew attention to the basics of the Kazakh history, national civilization and contribution of the Turkic world into the history of mankind.



He also stressed that the Article is translated into several languages.