Kazakh President's book published in Bosnian

SARAJEVO. KAZINFORM A presentation of the book by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev "The era of independence" published in Bosnian took place in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



The event organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, was attended by representatives of sociopolitical, business and academic circles, diplomats and journalists, students and young people.



As Kazakh Ambassador Tolezhan Barlybayev said, the book is a fundamental and overall assessment of all the stages of construction of independent Kazakhstan reflecting the scale and depth of state reforms pursued, overcoming of the most complicated challenges on the way towards building a unique and successful model of Kazakhstan's development. The diplomat said that the independence chronicle written by Nursultan Nazarbayev would be of great interest for a wide readership.



The presentation took place at the Museum of the First President of Bosnia and Herzegovina evoked a wide public response in mass media.